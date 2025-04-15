Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,831.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $14,022,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,348,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SFM opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,755.10. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $13,969,851. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

