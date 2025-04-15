Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

