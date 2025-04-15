Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

