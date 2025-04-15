Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $334.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.43 and a 1 year high of $372.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.87.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

