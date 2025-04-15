FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

FormFactor stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 107.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 104,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,358 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,155,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 712,196 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 120,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4,208.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

