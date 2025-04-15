Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $317,846.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,850 shares in the company, valued at $38,806,092. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,324 shares of company stock worth $1,297,662 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Block by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

XYZ stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. Block has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

