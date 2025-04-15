Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.46.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 in the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.