Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $449.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.38.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 607.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $349.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.