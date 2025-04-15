Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $152,953,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,094,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $104.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

