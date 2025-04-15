NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) vs. Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Head to Head Comparison

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpha Technology Group and NTT DATA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Alpha Technology Group has a beta of 5.92, suggesting that its stock price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and NTT DATA Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $12.35 million 38.51 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 0.81 $923.70 million $0.70 25.10

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95%

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

