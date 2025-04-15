Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Receives $25.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.82.

CURB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

CURB stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Curbline Properties has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

