Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 476.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.43 ($6.28).

GLEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.20) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($5.01) target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.33) to GBX 440 ($5.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 260.05 ($3.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 356.15. The stock has a market cap of £39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.06%.

In other Glencore news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £11,650 ($15,361.29). Also, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £151,000 ($199,103.38). Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,540,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

