Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Target Price at $45.20

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRML. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.14. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

