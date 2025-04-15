Reviewing Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vizsla Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $176.28 million 13.59 $41.72 million $0.05 161.80 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.01) -221.00

Analyst Recommendations

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vizsla Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 8.11% 0.98% 0.76% Vizsla Silver N/A -5.59% -5.52%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

