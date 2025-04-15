Head to Head Survey: DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and DeFi Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $208.75 million 4.47 -$28.33 million ($0.47) -17.85 DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 98.69 -$15.03 million $0.17 13.65

Analyst Ratings

DeFi Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sigma Lithium and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30% DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

