Contrasting C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & Invizyne Technologies (NASDAQ:IZTC)

Invizyne Technologies and C4 Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invizyne Technologies and C4 Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $35.58 million 2.45 -$132.49 million ($1.51) -0.81

Analyst Ratings

Invizyne Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invizyne Technologies and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invizyne Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 C4 Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 916.26%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Invizyne Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Invizyne Technologies and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invizyne Technologies N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -313.35% -42.45% -27.55%

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Invizyne Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invizyne Technologies

Invizyne Technologies Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc. is based in Monrovia, CA.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

