Contrasting Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -161.63% -49.51% -43.99% Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 1.49 -$4.14 million ($2.57) -0.94 Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.63 million ($11.01) 0.00

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

