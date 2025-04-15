Analyzing Oklo (OKLO) & Its Rivals

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oklo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oklo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oklo Competitors 1176 4960 4768 101 2.34

Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.84%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Oklo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s rivals have a beta of -1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oklo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.22 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.95

Oklo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oklo rivals beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

