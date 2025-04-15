DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DURECT

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.88. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 198.58% and a negative return on equity of 300.62%. Research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.