ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2025

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

