ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
