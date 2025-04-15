Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Blue Bird Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

