Triumph Financial (TFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Triumph Financial to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $104.49 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect Triumph Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Triumph Financial Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ TFIN opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.
