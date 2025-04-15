Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

