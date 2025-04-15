Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
