Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

