Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Trading Down 0.7 %

QLYS stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,753.80. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,292.48. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $2,712,836 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.