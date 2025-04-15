NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.