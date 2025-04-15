TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in TRX Gold by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

