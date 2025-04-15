StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $611.50 million, a P/E ratio of 787.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

