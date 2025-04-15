StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.15 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.90.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
