StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.15 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.90.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

