iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 3.66. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iPower by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

