StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467,698.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

