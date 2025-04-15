CSX (CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. On average, analysts expect CSX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSX stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

