Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $417.85 million for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

