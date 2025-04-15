Liberty Energy (LBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $960.64 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LBRT stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,761. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

