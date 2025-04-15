First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 158,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 91,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $220.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 615,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 162,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.