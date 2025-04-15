WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.92. 81,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 109,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 73,981.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.