Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 2,066,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,064,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.24 ($0.16).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of £54.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.

