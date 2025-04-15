China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
