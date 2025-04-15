Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.80. 32,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 35,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $441,867.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,479,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,550.65. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,679 shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $161,336.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,437,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,655.17. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

