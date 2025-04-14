Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INVA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. 1,717,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 151,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,665,215.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,125,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,628,294.75. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Innoviva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

