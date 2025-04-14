International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. 934,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.66. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7,771.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

