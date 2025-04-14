Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$242,560.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 75,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$242,560.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Charles Pellerin bought 72,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$225,370.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Charles Pellerin acquired 186,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$671,040.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin bought 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin bought 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

CFW traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$3.24. 131,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

