Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.62). 76,032,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman bought 17,726 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.12 ($26,177.64). Also, insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £74,690 ($98,483.65). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,318. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

