Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 19.6% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) was up 19.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 66,228,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 28,697,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £669,462.73, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

