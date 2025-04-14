Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Grid Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

