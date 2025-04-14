Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Grid Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,727. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Grid Metals
