Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Decreases By 94.1%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RGLXY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $4.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

