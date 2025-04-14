Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEINY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.13. 132,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heineken has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.6136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

