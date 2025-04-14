Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 79.8% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SCBFY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. 3,572,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6578 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.