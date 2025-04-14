Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

Shares of Energy Transition Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,373. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

