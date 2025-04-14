IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IG Group Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of IGGHY stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.30. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734. IG Group has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

IG Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.58%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

